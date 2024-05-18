Today is Saturday May 18, 2024
ktbb logo


Gilmer PD asks for help finding parents of young girl

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2024 at 2:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gilmer PD asks for help finding parents of young girlGILMER – According to our news partner KETK, the Gilmer Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the parents or guardian of a 3 or 4-year-old girl found in Gilmer. The girl is white, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 41 pounds and is 3-foot-3-inches tall. According to Gilmer PD, she was found with a purple night gown and a diaper on. Gilmer PD said she couldn’t tell them where she lives, her name or her parents or guardians names.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC