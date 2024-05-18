Gilmer PD asks for help finding parents of young girl

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2024 at 2:28 pm

GILMER – According to our news partner KETK, the Gilmer Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the parents or guardian of a 3 or 4-year-old girl found in Gilmer. The girl is white, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 41 pounds and is 3-foot-3-inches tall. According to Gilmer PD, she was found with a purple night gown and a diaper on. Gilmer PD said she couldn’t tell them where she lives, her name or her parents or guardians names.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545.

