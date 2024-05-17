Trinity County meets criteria for FEMA aid

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2024 at 3:39 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – For nearly a month, Trinity County has been slammed with non-stop rain.

“I have never ever seen it like this before,” Trinity County Resident Frank Phifer said.

The constant flooding from the Trinity River has overwhelmed members of the community.

“The rain today is going to throw water back on top of what we already have in low lying areas that are still flooded and it’s just going to make that worse,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

Some residents nearby worry the worst is yet to come.

“We must respect God’s weather first of all. All of the water in Trinity if it rise above what it is now and it comes down here in the neighborhood, all of people who are less fortunate than us could very well be in trouble,” Phifer said.

The Doug Bell Road subdivision has been flooded as the Trinity River rises to record high levels. Although the water in the subdivision has since receded, the Thursday rain could flood it again.

“My heart goes out to them, they are really stuck between a rock and hard place,” Wallace said.

The rising water has pushed many people out of their homes and caused road damage in the area.

“A lot of our roads have washed out in the last couple of weeks. Our county roads and dirt roads are horrible. We’ve had lots of potholes, new potholes forming on major roads. People need to be really careful when driving no matter how low the water is because there may not be a bottom,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the county has met criteria to apply for FEMA.

“Bad news in one way because the amount of damage, but good news if we are gonna have damage we might as well have enough to get some funding in here,” Wallace said.

Residents said they will continue to pray for sunshine and aid to be handed down as they continue recovery efforts.

“God has brought me safety through the storm and the wind so I’m grateful,” Phifer said.

