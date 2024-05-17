Today is Friday May 17, 2024
Man in custody for punching actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan: Authorities

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2024 at 3:08 pm
(NEW YORK) -- A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month, authorities said.

Buscemi was walking down the street just before noon on May 8 when he was punched in the face, suffering bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, according to the NYPD.

Clifton Williams, who was identified as a suspect earlier in the week, was taken into custody in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities said. The officers were responding to a harassment call of a man yelling at people when they realized the suspect was Williams, authorities said.

A representative for Buscemi said the 66-year-old "Boardwalk Empire" star "is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes."

Buscemi, a native of Brooklyn, has starred in movies such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Fargo" and "Armageddon." He also has one Emmy win and eight nominations for his TV work.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



