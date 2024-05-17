Senior prank gets some LHS seniors barred from graduation

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2024 at 4:26 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview ISD announced that some high school students who participated in a “prank” that vandalized school property are suspended. According to our news partner KETK with the suspension, they are barred from from participating in graduation. Officials from LISD said in a release, several students were suspected of participating in a “senior prank” between Wednesday and Thursday at the high school. The district also announced that there were also students involved from a “neighboring high school,” Longview ISD has contacted officials from their districts as well.

Longview ISD said, “While we believe important milestones should be celebrated and we understand the long-standing tradition of ‘senior pranks’ at high schools across the country there is a clear line between a prank and the destruction of public property. The disruption of student learning, monetary costs to our district, extra burden on our hard-working staff, and disregard for community property will not be tolerated.”



School officials stated that the amount of damages is under investigation and that the Longview Police Department is involved in the investigation.

Longview High School’s graduation is taking place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium.

