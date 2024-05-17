Today is Friday May 17, 2024
23-year-old woman killed by rock thrown at her car; no arrests made

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2024 at 11:23 am
Getty Images - STOCK

(MORGANTON, N.C.) -- Police in North Carolina are searching for the person who threw a rock at a moving car, hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman, authorities said.

Brittany Elizabeth Ferguson was driving in Burke County around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when a rock went through her windshield and fatally struck her in the head, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.


Ferguson's 2006 Ford Taurus then drove off the road and hit a house, according to the highway patrol.

Ferguson, of Morganton, North Carolina, died at the scene, authorities said.

After the crash, witnesses saw a white Chevrolet S-10 single-cab truck -- with a man riding in the truck bed -- driving back and forth in the area, the highway patrol said.

Anyone with information on the white truck or the incident in general is asked to call the highway patrol at 828-466-5500.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
