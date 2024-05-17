Today is Friday May 17, 2024
DL Michael Brockers, first-round pick in 2012, announces retirement after 11-year NFL career

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2024 at 5:29 am
Michael Brockers, a 2012 first-round draft pick who played on the defensive line for two NFL teams over 11 seasons, is retiring from football.

The 33-year-old Brockers, who didn’t play in 2023, made the announcement Thursday on Instagram.

The Rams took Brockers out of LSU with the No. 14 overall pick in 2012, and he played alongside Aaron Donald for most of his nine seasons with the team. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021 and released in February 2023.

Brockers was a starter in 157 of his 160 career games and finished with 29 sacks and 52 tackles for loss.

“I’m retiring from the game of football, y’all, and I’m hanging up them cleats, man,” Brockers said while thanking his wife, Faith, the teams and fans.

___

This version corrects the number of teams Brockers played for to two.



