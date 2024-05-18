A barge broke loose from a tugboat before slamming into a Texas bridge, the Coast Guard says

GALVESTON (AP) — A barge carrying fuel drifted away from the tugboat pulling it and crashed into a bridge near Galveston, Texas, causing the span to partially collapse and cutting off the only road to a small island, officials said Thursday.

The vessel slammed into a pillar supporting the Pelican Island Causeway span on Wednesday morning.

Video shows splotches of oil that spilled from the barge into Galveston Bay after the crash. The barge, owned by Martin Petroleum, was able to carry up to 30,000-gallons, but the size of the leak is unclear.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has deployed a boom, or barrier, to contain the source of the spill and was using drones and personnel to determine how much oil was in the water.

The spill led to the closure of about 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) of the waterway.

The Coast Guard said Thursday the tugboat lost control of the 321-foot barge “due to a break in the coupling” that had connected the two vessels.

On Thursday, the barge remained beside the bridge, weighed in place by debris including rail lines that fell onto it after the crash.

The bridge, which provides the only road access between Galveston and Pelican Island, remained closed to incoming traffic, but vehicles leaving Pelican Island and pedestrians in both directions are unaffected.

