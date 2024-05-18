Today is Saturday May 18, 2024
East Texas man admits to possession of child pornography

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2024 at 3:41 pm
CAMP COUNTY — East Texas man admits to possession of child pornographyOur news partners at KETK report the Camp County Sheriff’s Office said a 37-year-old man has been arrested for possession of child pornography. Sheriff John Cortelyou said a search warrant was obtained for Christopher Joseph Daigre’s residence. Cortelyou said Daigre is a registered sex offender. During a non-custodial interrogation, a type of police questioning where the individual is not in police custody, officials said Daigre admitted to possession of child pornography on his cell phone, and showed officers “files containing child sexual abuse material.” The sheriff’s office said in a release they have obtained Daigre’s computer equipment for further investigation.



