Outgoing UT Tyler president elected to Southside Bancshares’ board

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2024 at 3:41 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun has been elected to the board of directors for the holding company of Southside Bank. According to our news partner KETK, Calhoun, who will step down as UT Tyler president at the end of May,was elected Wednesday to serve on the Southside Bancshares Inc. board of directors . He will still serves as chair of the UT Health East Texas board of directors.

Lee R. Gibson, president and CEO of Southside said, “We are proud to welcome Dr. Calhoun to Southside’s boards. He has led UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center through extraordinary change and growth and is well-respected across the state. Dr. Calhoun is a true visionary and I have no doubt he will bring great contributions and depth to Southside’s boards. We look forward to the impact his contributions will have on the Bank, our communities, clients, customers, and shareholders.”

Southside Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for the East Texas headquartered Southside Bank.

