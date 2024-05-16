Today is Thursday May 16, 2024
Nacogdoches hit-and-run pedestrian crash involving child

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 4:49 pm
NACOGDOCHES – Authorities in Nacogdoches said they are searching for a suspect after a child was struck Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash according to our news partners at KETK.

Officers were still at the scene in the 2100 block of Looneyville Street, as of 8 a.m., and said preliminary information shows a white SUV struck the child and fled the scene.

“The child is believed to be in stable condition and is being treated,” officials with Nacogdoches PD said. “Our officers are still looking for the suspect and vehicle.”



