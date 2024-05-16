Blue Bell announces new limited-time flavor

Blue Bell announces new limited-time flavorPosted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 2:54 pm
TYLER — It’s a spinoff from last summer’s Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream, Blue Bell Ice Cream will begin selling a highly requested flavor this summer. According to our news partner KETK, the new flavor is A&W Root Beer Float. The A&W Root Beat Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a root beer flavored sherbet.
John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager said in a release, “We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream. After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer.”
Blue Bell said the new flavor is now avaialble and will be sold in the half gallon and pint sizes through 2025.