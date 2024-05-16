Today is Thursday May 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Former school district business manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $300K

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 2:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former school district business manager pleads guilty to stealing more than 0KHENDERSON COUNTY– A former business manager for an East Texas school district pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing funds from the school in federal court. According to our news partner KETK, 38-year-old Brandon Delane Looney pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds while serving as Trinidad ISD’s business manager. Prosecutors said that Looney embezzled more than $300,000 between 2017 and 2023 during his time at Trinidad ISD. Looney could face up to a decade in prison, a fine and mandatory restitution to Trinidad ISD for the funds he stole.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC