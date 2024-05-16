Former school district business manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $300K

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 2:42 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY– A former business manager for an East Texas school district pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing funds from the school in federal court. According to our news partner KETK, 38-year-old Brandon Delane Looney pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds while serving as Trinidad ISD’s business manager. Prosecutors said that Looney embezzled more than $300,000 between 2017 and 2023 during his time at Trinidad ISD. Looney could face up to a decade in prison, a fine and mandatory restitution to Trinidad ISD for the funds he stole.

