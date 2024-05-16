ETCOG seeks GoBUS drivers

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 8:36 am

TYLER — The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is seeking applicants for GoBus operator positions in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, ETCOG previously said they were accepting applications for positions in Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. They held a job fair on Tuesday in hopes of filling the positions.

ETCOG said they are seeking applicants with a high school diploma or equivalent, at least two years of professional driving and customer service experience.

“GoBus is integral to the region and its communities, providing connectivity, fostering economic activity, and ensuring safe, reliable, and friendly transportation services. GoBus staff are dedicated and caring individuals representing the core of East Texans, and in seeking new team members, we hope to present a culture that prioritizes the community and those that work to aid its citizens,” Vince Huerta, ETCOG’s Director of Transportation, said.

Click here for an application.

Go Back