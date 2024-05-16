Today is Thursday May 16, 2024
ktbb logo


ETCOG seeks GoBUS drivers

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 8:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ETCOG seeks GoBUS driversTYLER — The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is seeking applicants for GoBus operator positions in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, ETCOG previously said they were accepting applications for positions in Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. They held a job fair on Tuesday in hopes of filling the positions.

ETCOG said they are seeking applicants with a high school diploma or equivalent, at least two years of professional driving and customer service experience.

“GoBus is integral to the region and its communities, providing connectivity, fostering economic activity, and ensuring safe, reliable, and friendly transportation services. GoBus staff are dedicated and caring individuals representing the core of East Texans, and in seeking new team members, we hope to present a culture that prioritizes the community and those that work to aid its citizens,” Vince Huerta, ETCOG’s Director of Transportation, said.

Click here for an application.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC