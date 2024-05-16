Today is Thursday May 16, 2024
Jake Gyllenhaal signs Marcello Hernández’s ‘SNL’ yearbook in new promo

May 16, 2024
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Jake Gyllenhaal hosts Saturday Night Live's May 18 season 49 finale, and in a new promo for the episode, the Roadhouse actor tries to craft the perfect yearbook message.

The clip opens with Gyllenhaal looking over a script for a sketch in a comical southern accent, when SNL castmember Marcello Hernández interrupts him with a request to sign his yearbook.

It's followed by scenes of Jake agonizing over what to write, before finally coming up with just the right words. "Enjoy, Pápi," he says with a wink as he hands the book to Marcello and proceeds to walk towards an exit.

"Wait. 'B KEWL! -- Jack?'" Hernandez asks incredulously, as he reads off the super short message.

“Yo, you didn’t even spell your name right,” adds Hernández, before delivering the closing line, "Whatever. It’s a fake yearbook for a promo anyway.”

"Espresso" singer and Taylor Swift bestie Sabrina Carpenter is the musical guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
