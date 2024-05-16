Today is Thursday May 16, 2024
Jacksonville officers who died in line of duty honored

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2024 at 8:12 am
Jacksonville officers who died in line of duty honoredJACKSONVILLE – According to our news partner KETK, the four fallen Jacksonville police officers were honored on Wednesday for their sacrifice and service as a part of National Police Week. The Jacksonville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies came together to remember the local fallen officers. The names of the officers will be added on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington. National Police Week was first established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to pay respect and offer recognition to officers who died protecting others.

“It’s important that we take time every year to stop and remember them and their sacrifice and their service to our community,” Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said.



