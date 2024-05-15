Upshur County man found guilty of multiple child sex assaults

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 6:13 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – A 50-year-old Upshur County man was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault of two children. According to our news partner KETK, Walter Bartram was tried for seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of child under 14 and five counts of sex assault to another child.

The Upshur County district attorney’s office reported that in January 2020 one of the victims came to them to report the abuse that occurred between 2006-2011. Both victims testified in the trial, and the jury later returned a verdict of guilty. The defense asked for the judge to sentence Bartram, and the State said they will be asking for the maximum sentences for the charges.

Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd said, “Both victims were brave and while moving forward in life they too still deal with the pain and hurt these horrific crimes caused both of them and have impacted their lives forever.”

A sentencing hearing will take place after a presentence investigation report. Bartram currently remains at the Upshur County Jail.

