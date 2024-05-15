Sulphur Springs ISD employees arrested

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 4:43 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Sulphur Springs ISD employees accused of unlawful restraint of a student on Friday according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, Marcie Nordin Stewart, 55, and Kristy Denee Williams, 47, were arrested for unlawful restraint, a state jail felony offense after police and school administration were alerted to the incident. The sheriff’s office said the investigation’s ongoing and other arrests are likely.

The probable cause affidavit from the sheriff’s office said that in an interview, the women admitted they “did in fact commit the offense of unlawful restraint.”

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin intersection

The sheriff’s office thanked educators and staff who came forward to report suspicious activities that ultimately launched the investigation. They also encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious acts to report them to law enforcement.

“For professionals, especially those working with children, we remind you that the State of Texas mandates that you report abused or neglected children. As a professional, if you fail to report such information, it is a crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Go Back