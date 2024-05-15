Smith County officials unveil interactive road, office closures map

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 2:54 pm

TYLER – Smith County announced on Wednesday they have launched an interactive map to show Smith County roads and offices that may be closed. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Road and Office Closures Map is a specialized map site that gives a visual aid to compliment other forms of communications sent out by Smith County.

The map shows county roads that are closed due to hazards like flooding, road maintenance or construction, and then displays detours along with how long the road is expected to be closed.

The map was created by Smith County GIS Analyst Ethan Robinson who said it is intended to be a “single pane of glass” for the public to be able to view road closures.



Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said, “This will aid emergency management in our service to the community by providing near real-time information to our citizens during disasters. By allowing each citizen to access this platform the individual can plan accordingly during disasters by utilizing information provided by county and first responder personnel.”

To view the interactive map, click here.

County officials also add, the map will only show county road closures, not city roads, highway or Farm-to Market Roads. But, the bottom of the map will advise users to view TxDOT and city closures, just visit the DriveTexas website.

Go Back