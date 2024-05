TxDOT closes I-20 exit in Smith County

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 2:15 pm

TYLER – Wednesday, TxDOT posted on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the closure of an exit on I-20. According to our news partner KETK, the closure is the eastbound I-20 SH 155 exit at mile marker 567. In the meantime, TxDOT has no reopening time as “crews assess the issue.”

TxDOT said that drivers can check DriveTexas for updates on the closure.

