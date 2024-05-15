Angie Harmon speaks out for 1st time since delivery person shot and killed family dog

Actress Angie Harmon is opening up for the first time after her family dog Oliver was shot and killed by an Instacart delivery person at her North Carolina home.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," Harmon told ABC News' Juju Chang in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. "And you don't ever forget that sound."

Harmon said she put in a grocery delivery order through Instacart in late April to prepare for her family's Easter Sunday celebration.

The actress said she was communicating with the shopper, whom she thought was a woman named Merle, via text message during the delivery process.

"It looked like we were talking to a middle-aged, slightly older woman named Merle who was talking to me and talking to me about my order," Harmon said. "And that's not who showed up at my house."

Harmon said she was upstairs when the gunshot rang out and heard the reactions of two of her daughters, Emery, 15, Avery, 18.

"I was screaming at Avery to call 911. And when I said that, [the driver] goes, 'No ... I'll do it.'"

In the call, reviewed by ABC News, the man can be heard telling the 911 operator that the dog was trying to bite him and that he shot it in self-defense.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene. In a statement to ABC News, a department spokesperson said, "The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself ... mortally wounding the dog."

Harmon told Chang she did not see any physical indications the delivery driver had been attacked, saying, "No, not at all."

The actress also told Chang a necropsy performed on Oliver showed no signs of having bitten or violently attacked anyone.

