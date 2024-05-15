Today is Wednesday May 15, 2024
US to send additional $2 billion in Ukraine aid, Blinken says

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 8:10 am
pop_jop/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The United States will send an additional $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday during a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The aid would be used not only for purchasing weapons from the U.S., but also be used by Ukraine to invest in manufacturing its own machinery and weapons and purchasing from other countries, Blinken said.

