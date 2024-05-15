Ex-Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling signs with Bills

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 6:02 am

ByABC News

May 14, 2024, 9:29 AM

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $4.5 million, includes a $1.125 million signing bonus, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs released Valdes-Scantling in February in a move to free up $12 million on their salary cap.

After Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans and Gabe Davis signed with the Jaguars in free agency, Valdes-Scantling adds another veteran receiver to the Bills’ depth chart. He joins free agent acquisitions Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins and second-round draft pick Keon Coleman as some of the team’s notable additions this offseason.

Buffalo’s acquisition of Valdes-Scantling (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) continues the team’s trend of adding size to its receiving corps this offseason. The 29-year-old also provides a downfield threat, averaging at least 15 yards per reception in every season of his career. Davis had played the role as a downfield target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Valdes-Scantling also adds competition to a crowded room ahead of training camp this summer, becoming the 14th receiver on the team’s roster, and ninth added this offseason.

Valdes-Scantling, who also visited with the Chargers last week, played two seasons with the Chiefs after signing as a free agent from the Packers. He caught 42 passes in 2022 and 21 last season but often had his biggest moments in the playoffs.

He caught eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals after the 2022 season.

Last season he caught a pass to secure the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens and had the Chiefs’ first touchdown in their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the 49ers.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg and Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

