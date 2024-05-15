Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $75,000 for money-sign gesture

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2024 at 6:01 am

ByDAVE MCMENAMIN

May 14, 2024, 11:59 AM

DENVER — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 for rubbing his fingers together in a money-sign gesture directed at the officials during Game 4 of the Wolves’ second-round series with the Denver Nuggets, the league announced Tuesday.

Joe Dumars, an executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA, deemed Gobert’s actions an “unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials” and also said in a statement that the fine “takes into account Gobert’s history of improper conduct toward game officials.”

Gobert took the fine in stride when asked about the NBA’s penalty.

“Not surprised,” Gobert said after Tuesday’s shootaround. “Not surprised.”

Gobert also explained the reason for the gesture he made.

“There was no message,” Gobert said. “Just emotions. I got to control my emotions. It was a very physical game, an emotional game. So I got to control my emotions.”

Gobert was fined $100,000 earlier this season for making a similar gesture toward referee Scott Foster.

After that instance, which occurred during a 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in March, Gobert alluded to the league’s gambling partnerships compromising the competition.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert told reporters. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

The Wolves and Nuggets are tied 2-2 in their Western Conference semifinals series heading into Tuesday’s Game 5.

Gobert is averaging 7.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three games in the series.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.

Go Back