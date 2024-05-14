Today is Tuesday May 14, 2024
Joan Vassos announced as first Golden Bachelorette

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 4:26 pm
Disney/Ramona Rosales

Joan Vassos will search for love on the debut season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Vassos, a 61-year-old widowed grandmother from Maryland, was announced as the franchise's first Golden Bachelorette during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation on Tuesday.

The Golden Bachelorette, which was announced in February, will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.

Gerry Turner appeared as the lead on The Golden Bachelor and proposed to Theresa Nist during the season finale of the hit show. The two were married during a televised wedding in January and announced their divorce on Good Morning America in April.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

