Today is Tuesday May 14, 2024
ktbb logo


23-year-old hiker missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 6:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rocky Mountain National Park/Facebook

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- A search is underway for a 23-year-old hiker in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park after he did not return from an attempt to summit Longs Peak on Sunday.

Lucas Macaj, of Colorado Springs, was expected back late Sunday. He was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he texted a friend that he was on the summit of Longs Peak.

Macaj's vehicle was found parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead early Monday.

Significant storms moved through high elevations in the park on Sunday, according to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Macaj is likely wearing a dark-colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots and a black backpack. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Search and rescue team members are on the ground and in the air searching for Macaj.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC