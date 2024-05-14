23-year-old hiker missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 6:06 pm

Rocky Mountain National Park/Facebook

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- A search is underway for a 23-year-old hiker in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park after he did not return from an attempt to summit Longs Peak on Sunday.

Lucas Macaj, of Colorado Springs, was expected back late Sunday. He was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he texted a friend that he was on the summit of Longs Peak.

Macaj's vehicle was found parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead early Monday.

Significant storms moved through high elevations in the park on Sunday, according to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Macaj is likely wearing a dark-colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots and a black backpack. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Search and rescue team members are on the ground and in the air searching for Macaj.



