Smith County parking garage and courthouse construction update

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 5:36 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, May 14, received an update on the Parking Garage and Courthouse construction projects. The five-story, 543-vehicle parking garage is on schedule to open in the fall of 2024, with a cost of $15.4 million.

Brandy Ziegler, partner with Fitzpatrick Architects, told the court, “We are extremely pleased with the progress. We are on time and under budget for this project.”



In her presentation, With her presentation, Mrs. Ziegler showed an updated time-lapse video, that shows the work that has been done on the parking garage since it began in November. The time lapse video can be found here.

“This is a phenomenal structure, and it has been a pleasure to watch it go up,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “Thank you to Hoar and SCI Construction Companies, Fitzpatrick Architects, and all of our Smith County team for your commitment to this project. Additionally, I must thank all our employees and the public for your patience and understanding during the construction.”

Over the last 10 months, the design team has worked to develop construction drawings and specifications for the new Smith County Courthouse. Consisting of more than 40 architects and consulting engineers, the design team has worked in harmony with stakeholders and Hoar Construction to achieve the same end goals represented in the construction drawings. These include safety and security; functionality and efficiency; balancing the quality and aesthetics of a building; and doing all of it within the budget the Smith County taxpayers approved, Mrs. Ziegler said.

Demolition of the block of Spring Avenue properties, east of the current courthouse, is expected to begin in July 2024. Construction of the parking garage is still on schedule to be completed in October 2024.

The city’s project is expected to be complete around the same time as the construction of the courthouse and surrounding square. The move of everyone from the courthouse to the new courthouse will take place in fall of 2026, followed by the demolition of the current courthouse and construction of the east side of the square, is scheduled to be completed in 2027.



