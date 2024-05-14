Former Air Force general arrested for sexual assault of minor

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 3:20 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general has been arrested for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14. According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Saturday and identified the driver as Mike McClendon, 69, who was “named to be a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.” Officials said McClendon was then asked to drive to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office to speak with investigators, later arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. Records show that the offense date was January 1, 2014.

McClendon graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1975 and was awarded the air force distinguished service medal for his actions during the global war on terror which began on September 11, 2001. McClendon retired from the Air Force in 2009.

McClendon was later released from the Hopkins County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

