Today is Tuesday May 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Aldis Hodge-led ‘Cross’ gets season 2 renewal ahead of first season premiere

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 2:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as bestselling author James Patterson's brilliant detective Alex Cross, has yet to debut, but season 2 is already in the works.

The first season drops later in 2024.

"Bringing one of James Patterson's most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can't wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross," said Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios' head of television, at the event. "[Show creator] Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty [Alex Cross] novels written by Patterson ... it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season."

For his part, a "thrilled" Watkins enthused, "Moments like this don't happen by accident. Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far."

Prime Video also dropped a teaser to the first season, showing how smooth Hodge is as the beloved character. 

"You're getting a confession. You're not in my head," a suspect tells him cockily. "Oh, I'm definitely living there, rent free," Cross counters, smiling.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC