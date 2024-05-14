Today is Tuesday May 14, 2024
New Principal named at Chapel Hill HS

TYLER — New Principal named at Chapel Hill HSChapel Hill Independent School District proudly announces Regnal McGowan as the new Principal of Chapel Hill High School, effective July 1, 2024.
With five years of dedicated service to the district and 18 years in education, Mr. McGowan was formerly the Assistant Principal and Freshman Academy Principal at the High School.
He is a graduate of Rusk High School and after completing his undergraduate degree at Sam Houston State University, he later pursued a degree in educational
leadership from Lamar University. Mr. McGowan has served at Lufkin ISD and Tyler ISD prior to coming to Chapel Hill ISD where he was the Assistant
Principal at the Junior High before transitioning over to the High School.



