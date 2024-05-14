Today is Tuesday May 14, 2024
Gladewater officials looking for robbery suspect

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 11:41 am
Gladewater officials looking for robbery suspectGLADEWATER, Texas – Gladewater Police need the public’s help searching for two men involved in a recent store robbery. Our news partner KETK reports that the robbery occurred at the EZ Mart on 400 W. Upshur Ave. early Monday morning. Police announced that an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise were stolen from the store. People are encouraged to contact the police department or Gregg County Crime Stoppers if they have any information.



