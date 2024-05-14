East Texas Red Lobster locations close

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 8:24 am

TYLER — Several Red Lobster seafood restaurants have reportedly closed across East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits will no longer grace the following cities in East Texas: Tyler, Longview and Lufkin. All three restaurants have their hours listed as “closed” all week and they could not be contacted over the phone. Many Red Lobster locations have reportedly closed across the country, according to various local outlets. On May 3, CNN reported that the restaurant chain was considering filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson spoke with Jimmy Folmar, a longtime Red Lobster customer in Longview. “For years, that was my favorite place for me and my wife, Sharon. She went to be with Jesus on July the fourth, 2017,” said Folmar. Folmar explained that his wife didn’t want a funeral. “She didn’t want to have a funeral or anything and so we just, we just gathered at Red Lobster, friends and stuff, you know, fellowship in the memory of her,” said Folmar.

The Red Lobster in Texarkana is open for now, according to a restaurant employee.

