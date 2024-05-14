Lions signing QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212M extension

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal makes the 2016 No. 1 pick the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The $53 million average annual salary in Goff’s new deal makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow ($55 million).

Detroit has now rewarded three of its star players this offseason with over $444 million in contract extensions to Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

St. Brown received a four-year, $120.01 million deal, and Sewell signed for $112 million over four years. With those massive deals in place, the Lions are aware that the standards in Detroit have been raised.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Goff told ESPN in April. “The expectations are high, but internally, our standards are raising, and our expectations are raising, and we’ve got goals and things we want to do. It’s not like we’re going to show up and start winning again.”

Goff, 29, has flourished in three seasons with the Lions since he was acquired in a trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season he threw for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he led the Lions to two playoff victories in a single postseason for the first time since 1957, and Detroit collected its first division title in more than three decades. The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Over the past two seasons, Goff has helped the Lions win 21 games, a franchise record for most victories in any two-season span. Their 12 wins in 2023 also tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history, which was set in 1991.

In three seasons in Detroit, Goff has passed for 12,258 yards and 78 touchdowns with just 27 interceptions.

As Goff was preparing to enter the final year of his current contract, he repeatedly expressed his interest in remaining in Detroit and kept a businesslike approach while trusting his agent to reach the deal.

“I’ve been doing it for nine years now and I’m kind of used to it. I obviously appreciate my teammates’ support, but it’s been easy,” Goff told ESPN in April. “Just focus on what matters and trying to get better and trying to help our team win games, advance further than we did last year and hopefully be the last team standing at the end. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.

