Ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, likely to plead not guilty as a formality

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 4:02 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is expected to plead not guilty Tuesday to bank and tax fraud, a formality ahead of a plea deal he’s negotiated with federal prosecutors in a wide-ranging sports betting case.

Prosecutors said Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports gambling debts during a yearslong scheme, at times impersonating the Japanese baseball player to bankers, and exploited their personal and professional relationship. Mizuhara signed a plea agreement that detailed the allegations on May 5, and prosecutors announced it several days later.

Mizuhara’s arraignment in federal court in Los Angeles is set for Tuesday, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth will ask him to enter a plea to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. The expected not guilty plea is a procedural step as the case continues, even though he has already agreed to a plea deal. He is expected to plead guilty at a later date.

