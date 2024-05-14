Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2024 at 3:51 am

The Detroit Lions have looked in vain for a playoff-winning quarterback for decade after decade.

When the search ended with Jared Goff under center, the franchise was determined not to let him get away.

The Lions and Goff agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, and spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Goff ended the Motor City’s misery in January, helping the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

He led the franchise to its first postseason win in 32 years, beating the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, and to a victory over Tampa Bay before losing at San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

He was effective during the 2022 season, lifting Detroit to eight wins over its final 10 games. He also played well during much of the Lions’ breakthrough season in which they won their first division title in three decades and ended an NFL record nine-game postseason losing streak that had dragged on since the 1991 season.

Goff threw 383 consecutive passes without an interception, a mistake-free run that trailed just two players in NFL history, before throwing a pick last September. He finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 2 in yards passing and fourth with 30 touchdowns, including five that matched franchise and personal records in rout against Denver.

In postseason wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay, he completed 74.3% of his passes for 564 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff threw for 273 yards and a touchdown at San Francisco, falling one win short of lifting the Lions to their first Super Bowl.

“He’s as accurate as any quarterback I’ve seen,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The agreement with Goff is the latest investment Detroit has made in keeping key players in the hopes of contending for championships in 2024 and beyond.

Go Back