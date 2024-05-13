Houston 5th in the US for millionaires

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 3:41 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle says that Houston is among the world’s wealthiest cities, with the number of millionaire residents here soaring during the past 10 years, according to a new analysis. There are 90,900 millionaire residents in Houston, according to an annual report from Henley & Partners, a London-based investment migration consultancy. According to that metric, Houston is the fifth-wealthiest city in the United States and 17th in the world, just above the canton of Zurich, in Switzerland. Houston is also home to 258 centimillionaires — those with a net worth of at least $100 million — and 18 billionaires, according to Henley & Partners. The consultancy advises wealthy individuals on migration decisions.

New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area lead the world when it comes to collecting millionaires, with about 350,000 in New York and 306,000 in the Bay Area. Tokyo ranks third, with about 298,000 millionaires. Tokyo is among several world cities where the number of millionaires has declined over the past 10 years, the report notes. But the number of has soared in many cities across the Sun Belt. Houston saw a 70% increase in local millionaires from 2013 to 2023, Dallas saw a 75% increase, and in Austin the number of millionaires has more than doubled to 32,700, according to the report. The Texas capital is America’s top city in terms of millionaire growth. “Taxes are quite low in states such as Texas and Florida, so that’s probably a major driver of the recent millionaire growth in these states,” said Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth and a contributor to the report. He added that Houston could continue to attract and create more millionaires within city limits. “Strong growth in high-value sectors sector such as high tech, tourism, green tech, fintech, wealth management, and family offices and engineering will be key,” he said. “Also, if Houston is able to get more Fortune 500 companies to move their headquarters to the city, that would significantly boost wealth held in the city.”

