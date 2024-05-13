Major companies struggle to meet climate goals

HOUSTON – A wave of corporations, from oil companies to tech giants, are struggling to meet their climate goals amid society’s continued reliance on oil and other fossil fuels, putting efforts to shift the world almost entirely to clean energy by 2050 into increasing question according to the Houston Chronicle. European oil giant Shell this year pulled back its emissions reductions targets, citing “uncertainty in the pace of change in the energy transition.” And companies including Microsoft, Walmart and United Airlines have had their climate goals decertified by the United Nations’ Science Based Targets initiative, following concern the plans to achieve emissions reductions were too vague. Underlying the examination of corporate climate targets is a global economy that continues to remain hugely reliant on fossil fuels, even as wind and solar energy continue to grow at a rapid pace, said Andrew Logan, oil and gas director at the nonprofit climate group Ceres.

“We’re seeing the rubber hit the road between companies’ net zero aspirations and whether they have a coherent and defensible plan to get there,” he said. “There are companies that thought this was going to be simpler and you could just convert to 100% renewable or rely on efficiency to drive down emissions more than was realistic.” After years of stagnant crude demand in the United States, oil consumption is rising again, up 1.5% last year from 2021. And natural gas demand continues to rise, up 4.5% over the past five years, with Goldman Sachs projecting an even larger surge in gas demand coming this decade as power grids try to keep up with boom in new data centers. Oil and gas companies dominate the Texas economy and have struggled in recent years to convince investors of their long-term viability amid global decarbonization efforts. Now, the years ahead are suddenly looking bright.

