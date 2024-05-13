Two dead after major crash in Lufkin

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 3:32 pm

LUFKIN – The City of Lufkin has announced that a major crash in the 3500 block of South First Street left two people dead on Sunday according to our news partners at KETK.

Officials said the crash happened in front of the Crown Colony Food Mart when a Honda sedan going south crossed in front of an 18-wheeler that was heading south in the center lane. The 18-wheeler then also reportedly hit a Toyota 4-Runner before stopping.

The two men in the Honda died from the crash, according to a press release. One of the men died at the scene and the other later died at a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to be checked out and the 18-wheeler’s driver was uninjured.

Lufkin officials said they would release the names of those involved on Monday.

The city asked drivers to avoid the area and to slow down on wet roads.

