40 year prison sentence for Gladewater man for meth delivery

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 3:29 pm
40 year prison sentence for Gladewater man for meth deliveryUNION GROVE – A Gladewater man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamines on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, 49-year-old Jabar Okeith Miller of Gladewater, pled guilty to delivering meth to a confidential informant in Union Grove in August of last year.

A release from the Gregg County DA’s office said that the state filled for an enhancement in the case due to a prior felony that Miller had served time for in Gregg County. Miller had waived his right to appeal, and he pleaded to a meth possession charge from Sept. 6, 2023 where he was allegedly caught with meth in his pocket at a traffic stop. Officials add that Miller will serve 20 years for his possession charge concurrently with the 40 year sentence for delivery.



