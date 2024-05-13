Today is Monday May 13, 2024
ktbb logo


KC Rangerettes to perform at New Year’s Day Parade in London

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 4:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KC Rangerettes to perform at New Year’s Day Parade in LondonKILGORE – The Kilgore College Rangerettes announced on Monday that they will be performing at the London New Year’s Day Parade, according to our news partner KETK. The Rangerettes said that this performance will be part of celebrating their 85th anniversary. The London New Year’s Day Parade will start at noon GMT, which will be at 6 a.m. CST on Jan. 1. To get more information on how to watch the parade, check the LNYDP website.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC