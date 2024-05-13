KC Rangerettes to perform at New Year’s Day Parade in London

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 4:06 pm

KILGORE – The Kilgore College Rangerettes announced on Monday that they will be performing at the London New Year’s Day Parade, according to our news partner KETK. The Rangerettes said that this performance will be part of celebrating their 85th anniversary. The London New Year’s Day Parade will start at noon GMT, which will be at 6 a.m. CST on Jan. 1. To get more information on how to watch the parade, check the LNYDP website.

