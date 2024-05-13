Rebar caltrops found on I-20 again

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 7:49 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — TxDOT is warning drivers of puncturing spikes found on I-20 again. According to our news partner KETK, rebar caltrops have been found on I-20 since last year, with the most recent discovery on May 6 in Van Zandt County. They are usually four-pronged, heavy gauge steel puncturing spikes that can be thrown or linked together to cause immediate and irreparable failure of tires. Twelve caltrops were found on I-20 westbound near mile marker 533 and eastbound at mile markers 518, 520, 528 and 529.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Lt. Bob Keltner with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department at 469-576-1274 or call Andrew Fagile with the Texas Department of Public Safety at 90-567-2011 ext. 10914.

Go Back