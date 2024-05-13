Today is Monday May 13, 2024
Campus protests scaled down during commencement exercises

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 4:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Protests over the Israel-Hamas war have spread across U.S. university and college campuses in recent weeks, leading to disruptions and arrests. Some demonstrations extended into weekend graduation celebrations, although they were muted in comparison to the encampments and rallies that have roiled campuses. Most of the commencement exercises took place Saturday and Sunday as scheduled and remained largely peaceful. Dozens of the 7,000 graduates at Duke University in North Carolina left their seats to protest pro-Israel speaker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld. In Los Angeles, a few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters tried to block access to the Pomona College commencement. Student protesters at Boston’s Emerson College occasionally erupted into chants during the graduation ceremony.

At the University of Texas at Austin, a student held up a Palestinian flag during Saturday’s commencement ceremony and refused to leave the stage briefly before being escorted away by security.



