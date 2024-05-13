Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take 2-1 lead in West playoff series

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 2:38 am

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vancouver rookie goalie Arturs Silovs is already earning a reputation for stepping up in big moments.

Silovs stopped 42 shots, Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and Elias Lindholm also scored twice as the Canucks held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

“The kid has given us game,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said of the goalie. “It’s a big stage and he’s not blinking. He’s coming in every day and he’s working hard.”

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists for the Canucks.

Silovs withstood another late barrage when the Oilers, trailing 4-2, opted to pull goalie Calvin Pickard in favor of an extra attacker with 3:23 on the clock.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch did everything he could to keep superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice, including calling a time out with 2:39 to go.

The persistence finally paid off with 1:16 remaining when Evan Bouchard launched a long shot on net and the puck bounced off Silovs’ glove and in.

The 23-year-old Latvian goalie faced 36 shots over the second and third periods while allowing just two goals.

“I just felt confident,” Silovs said, adding that his teammates supported him in Vancouver’s 5-4 win to open the series last Wednesday. “So I had to have them today. Everyone’s resilient, blocking shots. Really high scoring chances they had and our guys managed to block a lot of them. So credit to them, too.”

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 11 of 15 shots before he was replaced by Pickard to start the third period. Pickard finished with three saves in his NHL playoff debut.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night back here in Edmonton.

Edmonton’s league-leading power play was 2 for 4, and Vancouver was 2 for 3.

