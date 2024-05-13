Nuggets tie Timberwolves with 2nd straight road win, 115-107 in Game 4

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2024 at 2:35 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were far from done after dropping the first two games of the Western Conference semifinals at home in humbling fashion.

Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Gordon had 27 points on 11-for-12 shooting to propel the Nuggets to a series-tying 115-107 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Game 4 .

“It’s just like a laser-sharp focus,” Gordon said, “and a surgical execution.”

Jamal Murray had 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for the derfending champion Nuggets in a momentum carryover from his buzzer-beating swish from behind half court, and the Wolves only had the deficit below double digits in the second half for a total of 3:19.

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in another spectacular performance for Minnesota that set the franchise postseason record, shooting 16 for 25. But despite a 42-31 rebounding edge, the Wolves were beaten at their own game for the second straight time at home.

“Game 2 definitely woke us up,” Murray said. “We realized we can’t hold ourselves back.”

The series goes back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

