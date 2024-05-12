Angelina County officials need help identifying woman found

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2024 at 9:47 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a young woman found (pictured) walking down the side of a highway on Sunday. She was found on State Highway 94 eastbound heading towards Lufkin in the area of Della Russell Road. The sheriff’s office said that she seems to be unable to communicate with them. Anyone who knows her identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-639-3331.

