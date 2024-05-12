Today is Sunday May 12, 2024
Harrison County deputies arrest one with menu of illegal drugs

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2024 at 3:07 pm
Harrison County deputies arrest one with menu of illegal drugsMARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested for possession of crack, cocaine and marijuana, after a pursuit in Marshall on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, deputies reportedly saw a speeding vehicle and made a pull over attempt. The car didn’t stop and kept going across several city streets. The vehicle hit a dead end and the officers continued their chase on foot. At this point, deputies arrested 37-year-old Justin Jones of Marshall. Jones reportedly had 2.5 ounces of cocaine, 9 grams of crack, 35 grams of THC and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Jones is charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. He is currently in the Harrison County Jail.



