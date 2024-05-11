Loop 323 extension closed for repairs

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 10:45 pm

Traffic Alert: Loop 323 extension closed for repairs – The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Saturday that the Loop 323 extension near US 271 in Tyler is closed until further notice.

According to our news partner KETK, the closure is needed so contractors can safely make repairs in the area for however long they need to. TxDOT said the closure is open-ended and that they will notify the public when the road is reopened.

