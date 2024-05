Oil tank explodes near Troup

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 7:48 pm

TROUP – The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has reported that an oil tank exploded at a site on County Road 4703 near Troup on Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County ESD2 responded along with with New Summerfield and North Cherokee County Volunteer Fire Departments. No injuries were reported from the explosion.

