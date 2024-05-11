Shooting incident injures five at Longview apartment complex

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 7:39 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said that one person was shot and four others were injured in a shooting at the Belaire Manor Apartments late Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to call at the apartments in which, “unknown actors” targeted one person specifically and shot them but four others were also injured during the aggravated assault. The five were taken to local hospitals and treat for injuries that were not life threatening. Longview PD will continue to investigate the case. And they asked anyone with information to call them at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers, who pays a reward for the first most accurate tip, at 903-236-7876.

