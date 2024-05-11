Woman gets 2 years in jail for Tyler rent fraud

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 2:43 am

TYLER – A woman has been sentenced to two years in jail and five years of probation and community supervision in connection to a 2023 Tyler rent scam. According to our news partner KETK, police reports say Sedona Cheayann Francis stole $5,096 for rent payments from seven tenants at a Tyler apartment complex in summer of 2023. She was employed at NuRock property at the time of the theft. The report also states that Francis texted a tenant with a back-to-school half-off rent deal that the tenant then paid to Francis on CashApp. Six other cases with this similar method were reported involving tenants at the apartment complex on Frankston Highway near Earl Campbell Parkway. The tenants that fell for this scam faced eviction because they were not being able to pay rent. Francis was found guilty of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and started her sentence on March 19, 2024.

