Today is Saturday May 11, 2024
ktbb logo


UT Tyler student appointed to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 2:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler student appointed to Texas Higher Education Coordinating BoardTYLER – Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a University of Texas at Tyler student to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as a student representative. According to our news partner KETK, appointed by the governor is Luke Schwartz, a Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University graduate. Luke is pursuing a doctor of medicine degree and an executive master of business administration in healthcare management degree from UT Tyler. He will serve on the board starting June 1.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC