UT Tyler student appointed to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2024 at 2:43 am

TYLER – Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a University of Texas at Tyler student to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as a student representative. According to our news partner KETK, appointed by the governor is Luke Schwartz, a Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University graduate. Luke is pursuing a doctor of medicine degree and an executive master of business administration in healthcare management degree from UT Tyler. He will serve on the board starting June 1.

Go Back